Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Sells $945,885.42 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $945,885.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,937.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALRM stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $141.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

