Insider Buying: Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Purchases A$504,991.92 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider John Gillam purchased 124,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of A$504,991.92 ($360,708.51).

John Gillam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nufarm alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, John Gillam purchased 60,002 shares of Nufarm stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.07 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of A$244,208.14 ($174,434.39).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61.

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.