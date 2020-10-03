Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases $773,957.20 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball bought 231,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $773,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
UEPS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
About Net 1 UEPS Technologies
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.
