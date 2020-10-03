Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases $773,957.20 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball bought 231,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $773,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UEPS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 58,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

