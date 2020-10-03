InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 233.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%.

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

