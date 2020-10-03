Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,508 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

