Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.08.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

