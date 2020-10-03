IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.