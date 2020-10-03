I3 Energy (LON:I3E) Shares Down 1.9%

I3 Energy PLC (LON:I3E) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.98 ($0.05). Approximately 421,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,683,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of I3 Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get I3 Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.74.

I3 Energy (LON:I3E) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (6) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter.

I3 Energy Company Profile (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns a 100% interest in the License P.1987, Blocks 13/23d and 13/23c of Liberator oil field located in the North Sea. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for I3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.