HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.20.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

