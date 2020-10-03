Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Huntsman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Huntsman by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

