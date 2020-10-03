Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.81% from the company’s current price.

HGEN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.