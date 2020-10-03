Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday.

Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

