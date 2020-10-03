Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $153.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 142.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

