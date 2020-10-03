HSBC Upgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESLOY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.84. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

