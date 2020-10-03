Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

HOTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

HOTC stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Tuesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The company has a market cap of $426.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.71.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

