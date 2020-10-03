Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

HRZN opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

