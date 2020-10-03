Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HMMJ) Trading Down 0.7%

Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HMMJ) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.66 and last traded at C$5.68. 79,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 237,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.63.

