Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Lowered to $115.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HRC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

HRC stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 454,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after buying an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3,390.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 256,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $16,002,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

