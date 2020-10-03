Head-To-Head Survey: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) & China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (NYSE:CLAD)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.49 billion 0.24 $66.50 million N/A N/A China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.50 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Volatility & Risk

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 284.17, indicating that its stock price is 28,317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.54% 2.16% 1.12% China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, prepared meals, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in the ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf & Blend, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Company Profile

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

