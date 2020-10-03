Head-To-Head Review: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and H-CYTE (NYSE:HCYT)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vapotherm alerts:

This table compares Vapotherm and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $48.10 million 14.56 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -9.99 H-CYTE $8.35 million 0.59 -$29.81 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vapotherm and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.40%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Volatility and Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.61, indicating that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -60.31% -62.96% -34.48% H-CYTE -527.08% -131,169.42% -412.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vapotherm beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc., a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.