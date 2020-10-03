Head-To-Head Review: Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) versus Cato (OTCMKTS:CATO)

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) and Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Christopher & Banks has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cato has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks -13.15% -417.96% -19.81% Cato -5.04% -11.07% -5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Christopher & Banks and Cato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Cato shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Cato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.02 -$16.69 million ($0.42) -0.40 Cato $825.34 million 0.23 $35.90 million N/A N/A

Cato has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Summary

Cato beats Christopher & Banks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 457 stores, including 313 missy, petite, women stores; and 81 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher & Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 45 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce Website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce Websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 1,311 stores in 31 states. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.