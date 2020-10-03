Head to Head Contrast: Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & Viewray (OTCMKTS:VRAY)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and Viewray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.43 -$2.14 million N/A N/A Viewray $87.78 million 5.75 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -2.89

Micron Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viewray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Viewray shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Viewray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Viewray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -2.31% -16.21% -4.44% Viewray -166.74% -63.41% -36.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Micron Solutions and Viewray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Viewray 1 3 4 0 2.38

Viewray has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Given Viewray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viewray is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viewray has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viewray beats Micron Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

