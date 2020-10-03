Head-To-Head Contrast: KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) vs. Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) and KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Weyco Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Weyco Group and KBS Fashion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KBS Fashion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyco Group and KBS Fashion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group $304.01 million 0.52 $20.88 million N/A N/A KBS Fashion Group $16.47 million 0.30 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Weyco Group has higher revenue and earnings than KBS Fashion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Weyco Group and KBS Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group 3.08% 3.75% 2.75% KBS Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Weyco Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBS Fashion Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Weyco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of KBS Fashion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Weyco Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyco Group beats KBS Fashion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. It is involved in the wholesale of its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company had nine brick and mortar retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. It also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

KBS Fashion Group Company Profile

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1 corporate store and 29 franchised stores. The company is headquartered in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.