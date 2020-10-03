Head-To-Head Contrast: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) & fuboTV (NASDAQ:FUBO)

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for fuboTV and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.45%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28% Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Gaia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 134.19 -$34.36 million N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 3.53 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -10.04

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Risk & Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaia beats fuboTV on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

Facebank Group, Inc., doing business as fuboTV, focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, food, travel, home and design, and entertainment through fuboTV in Europe and the United States. The company was formerly known as Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. and changed its name to Facebank Group, Inc. in September 2019. Facebank Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into four channels, including Yoga, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

