Head to Head Contrast: DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and Medpace (OTCMKTS:MEDP)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DNAPrint Genomics and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 3 3 0 2.50

Medpace has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A Medpace 12.11% 16.05% 10.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Medpace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medpace $860.97 million 4.73 $100.44 million $3.02 38.09

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

Volatility & Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medpace beats DNAPrint Genomics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNAPrint Genomics Company Profile

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its drug development services include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

