Head-To-Head Contrast: digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) & Pure Storage (OTCMKTS:PSTG)

digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares digitiliti and Pure Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pure Storage $1.64 billion 2.54 -$200.99 million ($0.63) -24.68

digitiliti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Pure Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Pure Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for digitiliti and Pure Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Storage 0 3 11 0 2.79

Pure Storage has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Pure Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pure Storage is more favorable than digitiliti.

Risk & Volatility

digitiliti has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares digitiliti and Pure Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets digitiliti N/A N/A N/A Pure Storage -11.25% -13.64% -4.73%

Summary

Pure Storage beats digitiliti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions. Its data platform is used for a range of use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, private and public cloud infrastructure and webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves enterprise and commercial organizations, cloud, global systems integrators, and service providers across various set of industry verticals, consumer web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

