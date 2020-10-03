Head-To-Head Comparison: SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) versus Hidili Industry International Development (OTCMKTS:HIIDY)

Hidili Industry International Development (OTCMKTS:HIIDY) and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hidili Industry International Development has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hidili Industry International Development and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hidili Industry International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hidili Industry International Development and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hidili Industry International Development $162.01 million 0.51 -$62.48 million N/A N/A SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR $14.20 billion 3.78 $2.89 billion $1.70 18.94

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Hidili Industry International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Hidili Industry International Development and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hidili Industry International Development N/A N/A N/A SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR 19.74% 11.04% 9.39%

Summary

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR beats Hidili Industry International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hidili Industry International Development Company Profile

Hidili Industry International Development Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in coal mining and washing in China. It operates through the following business segments: Coal Mining and Others. The Coal Mining segment produces and sells clean coal and its by-products. The Others segment engages in the manufacturing and selling of magnetic iron powder, alloy pig iron and others. The company was founded by Xian Yang on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Panzhihua, China.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; sodium hypochlorite; methanol; and chloromethane. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in electronic devices and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, sensor light sources, etc. In addition, it offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, chemical, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. Further, the company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction materials, engineering projects, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum superposition equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

