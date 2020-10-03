Head to Head Comparison: Crexendo (CXDO) versus Its Competitors

Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crexendo to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.93% 27.68% 14.01% Crexendo Competitors -66.26% 2.11% 0.70%

Crexendo has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crexendo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crexendo Competitors 1161 2989 2741 160 2.27

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 42.63%. Given Crexendo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million $1.14 million 80.00 Crexendo Competitors $15.63 billion $775.25 million 22.92

Crexendo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crexendo beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

