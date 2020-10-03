Head-To-Head Analysis: Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) vs. Level Vision Electronics (NASDAQ:LVLV)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) and Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodyear Tire & Rubber $14.75 billion 0.13 -$311.00 million $1.08 7.74 Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Level Vision Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Volatility & Risk

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level Vision Electronics has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodyear Tire & Rubber -12.73% -10.48% -2.51% Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodyear Tire & Rubber 0 7 4 0 2.36 Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus price target of $10.28, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Level Vision Electronics.

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beats Level Vision Electronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Level Vision Electronics

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

