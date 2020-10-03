Head-To-Head Analysis: Education Management (OTCMKTS:EDMCQ) versus Afya (OTCMKTS:AFYA)

Education Management (OTCMKTS:EDMCQ) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Education Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Education Management has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Education Management and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Education Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Afya $182.42 million 13.14 $39.00 million $0.70 38.16

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Education Management.

Profitability

This table compares Education Management and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Education Management N/A N/A N/A Afya 26.38% 13.09% 9.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Education Management and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Education Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 3 4 0 2.57

Afya has a consensus target price of $26.24, suggesting a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Education Management.

Summary

Afya beats Education Management on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Education Management

Education Management Corporation provides post-secondary education in North America. It offers academic programs to students through campus-based and online instruction to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees, and various specialized non-degree diplomas in a range of disciplines comprising business, culinary, design, education, fashion, health sciences, information technology, legal, media arts, and psychology and behavioral sciences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On June 29, 2018, Education Management Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with The Art Institute Of Philadelphia Limited Partnership.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

