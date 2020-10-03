HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

