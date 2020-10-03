HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will report sales of $38.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.11 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $40.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $152.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $154.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $148.64 million, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HBT. BidaskClub lowered HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

HBT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 168.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 121,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.