Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Sidoti

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.23. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts predict that Haynes International will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Haynes International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Haynes International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Haynes International by 167.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

