Hapag-Lloyd (FRA:HLAG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Hapag-Lloyd AG (FRA:HLAG)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €48.20 ($56.71) and last traded at €46.70 ($54.94). Approximately 32,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.15 ($54.29).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.68.

About Hapag-Lloyd (FRA:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.