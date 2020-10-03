Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.30.

HASI opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

