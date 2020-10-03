Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

HAFC stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 296,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

