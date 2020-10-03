Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 457,279 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.