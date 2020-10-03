Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.
Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Halliburton by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
