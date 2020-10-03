Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Halliburton by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

