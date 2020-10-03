Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFF. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. Griffon has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 272.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

