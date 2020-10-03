Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Greggs to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,842.86 ($24.08).

GRG stock opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 323.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,331.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,553.43.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greggs will post 6712.3747423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

