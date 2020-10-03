Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Down 2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.83 and last traded at C$14.93. 82,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 181,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

A number of research firms have commented on GBR. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Pi Financial set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.64. The company has a market cap of $893.25 million and a P/E ratio of -94.08.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Ramshaw sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.80, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,565,786.80.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

