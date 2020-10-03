Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.