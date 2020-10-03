Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 22nd

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 38.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 362,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,529. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

