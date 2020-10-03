Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNCA. ValuEngine cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,151,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

