General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $165.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

NYSE:GD opened at $140.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 215,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

