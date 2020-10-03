General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $149.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $167.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.19.

Shares of GD opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after buying an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after buying an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,608,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

