Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.98 million to $55.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $60.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $193.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.28 million to $196.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $324.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

