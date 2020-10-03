Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading 1.2% Higher

Gatekeeper Systems Inc (CVE:GSI) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85. 206,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 350,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a market cap of $20.87 million and a P/E ratio of 68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers mobile (MDVRs), body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It also provides Cell View, a cellular system, which allows end users to view live video from a vehicle that is out on route, as well as offers the GPS location and status of various connected sensors; and Mobile Wireless Module – Cellular for wireless cellular connectivity that offers access to Cell View system.

