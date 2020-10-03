FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lowered by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.79.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

