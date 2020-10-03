FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alibaba Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $10.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.04 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

NYSE BABA opened at $288.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average is $231.41. The stock has a market cap of $779.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

